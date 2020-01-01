 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Pure Creek Farms
Pure Creek Farms Cover Photo

Pure Creek Farms

Our inspiration our passion

Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
Blue Dream
Blue Dream
Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
GSC
GSC
Pure Creek - Mattole Valley, Humboldt County California
Pure Creek - Mattole Valley, Humboldt County California

About Pure Creek Farms

A medical cannabis family farm located in the Mattole Valley, a scenic little sanctuary nestled in the heart of Humboldt County. CCL18-0000116

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, California