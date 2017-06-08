About this product
Cataract Kush is a robust strain with classic Indica characteristics including a wide array of potential medical benefits ranging from insomnia to pain relief. Expect a tranquil mood and body rush initially followed by a wave of relaxation and eventual sleepiness.
LA Confidential x OG Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 99% Indica / 1% Sativa
Flavors & Aromas: Skunk, Cheese, Grapefruit, Musky
Effects: Mentally and Physically Calming, Sedative, Relaxing, Hungry, Happy
Possible benefits: Chronic Pain, Muscle Spasms, Body Aches, Arthritis, PTSD, Anxiety, Eating and Sleep Disorders
May help with these conditions: stress, depression, mood disorders, social anxiety related disorders, chronic pain, headaches, cramps, , inflammation, fibromyalgia, and multiple sclerosis
About this strain
This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.
The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!
Cataract Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
