Show off your PURE Pride with one of our premium 19mm Male Pure glass bowls! These wonderful bowls are hand blown with professional quality borosilicate glass, making them sturdy and ready for years of continuous love. Each of our Pure Pipes comes ready with a bowl, marked with corresponding color accents depending on the piece that you purchase. The 19mm male size joint size allows the user to swap out and use these bowls with any compatible female attachment or water pipe!