Cluster Anchor Percolator. Pure Glass Bowl included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes:14mm Male Pure Bowl

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Find your center with the Anchor! The 16” Anchor is the perfect mid-size percolator bong at 65mm x 38mm. The innovative anchor percolator will ensure you heavy hitting inhales while still remaining smooth and enjoyable. Outfitted with a splash guard, you can take the biggest rips and never worry about unwanted splash back! Built with longevity in mind, our artists in our LA based workshop hand blow each and every Anchor with premium quality borosilicate glass, so you know you are getting your money’s worth. Of the different kinds of bongs that we hand craft, this is definitely one of our favorites.