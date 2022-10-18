Reefer Ball & Jelly Fish Percolator. Pure Bowl included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes:19mm Male Pure Bowl

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



A true work of glass mastery, the Aero is one of our premiere water pipes. This massive 17” and impressive piece has all of the essential details one may look for in a high-quality bong. The unique reefer ball percolator creates giant air bubbles, allowing for an intense level of smoke dissipation. The additional jellyfish percolator is the perfect addition to the bong’s filtration without any air lag. You will significantly notice the quality in smoking when you try this lovely piece out. For the added layer of comfort, ice can be conveniently placed in the neck for a cooler hit. Set yourself apart with a luxury water pipe such as this!