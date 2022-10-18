About this product
Schott Glass. Arrow Perc. Bubbler. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.
Includes:14mm Female Pure Bowl
Foam Set and Carrying Bag
Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers
2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution
Shoot straight and true with the Arrow dab rig! This 11” mid-size dab rig bubbler is the finest in our line of the best dab rigs. This striking hand-crafted rig has superb functionality when it comes to smooth hits. With the inventive Arrow percolator’s side angle cuts and precise welds, you are ensured a sturdy piece that will deliver nothing short of the finest dab hits. Its curved mouthpiece makes use easy and simple for any user. Designed with quality in mind, our LA-based artists hand craft each Arrow dab rig with premium borosilicate glass for that extra layer of strength.
Includes:14mm Female Pure Bowl
Foam Set and Carrying Bag
Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers
2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution
Shoot straight and true with the Arrow dab rig! This 11” mid-size dab rig bubbler is the finest in our line of the best dab rigs. This striking hand-crafted rig has superb functionality when it comes to smooth hits. With the inventive Arrow percolator’s side angle cuts and precise welds, you are ensured a sturdy piece that will deliver nothing short of the finest dab hits. Its curved mouthpiece makes use easy and simple for any user. Designed with quality in mind, our LA-based artists hand craft each Arrow dab rig with premium borosilicate glass for that extra layer of strength.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!