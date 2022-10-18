Schott Glass. Arrow Perc. Bubbler. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes:14mm Female Pure Bowl

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Shoot straight and true with the Arrow dab rig! This 11” mid-size dab rig bubbler is the finest in our line of the best dab rigs. This striking hand-crafted rig has superb functionality when it comes to smooth hits. With the inventive Arrow percolator’s side angle cuts and precise welds, you are ensured a sturdy piece that will deliver nothing short of the finest dab hits. Its curved mouthpiece makes use easy and simple for any user. Designed with quality in mind, our LA-based artists hand craft each Arrow dab rig with premium borosilicate glass for that extra layer of strength.