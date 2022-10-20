Spearhead Percolator. Pure Signature Etching. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Witness the power of the Spirit! This amazing 9” bong is uniquely inspired by traditional beaker bongs yet has that classic Pure touch. The Spirit bong features a portable shape with a heavy beaker base for ultimate stability. It’s intricate spearhead fixed downstem/percolator enables for a smooth draw as well as adding an extra layer of comfortable percolation. Each Spirit bong is hand crafted by one of our trusted artists in our Los Angeles based workshop. The Spirit is finely blown with premium borosilicate glass, making it truly a bong to be taken seriously. If you are looking to buy a bong that is portable, stable, and hits heavy, then the Spirit is what you need.