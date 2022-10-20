Spearhead Percolator. Pure Glass Bowl Included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Start feeling that heavenly love with the Spirit Halo bong! This 10” uniquely designed bong is perfect for any individual wanting to end their adventure with a convenient and easy-to-use piece. Inspired by the reliability of the original Spirit bong, the Spirt Halo also features a compact shape with thick beaker base for extreme stability. The spearhead fixed downstem percolator draws smoothly without compromising the airflow, giving you the best hits one could ever hope for. The center ring, while beautiful to look at, offers practical functions as both a handy splash guard as well as a non-slip grip for your thumb! Now that is innovation! Let us prove to you why Pure is the best place to buy a bong online.