Pink Frost Heart Shaped Splashguard. Pink Frost trim Dome. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Female Pure Pink Quartz nail

Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



At first glance the Surfrider will steal your heart. She's our company favorite in the Pure Pink collection. The suspended heart perc defies gravity and doubles as a splashguard. A five hole disc percolaor base adds stability and creates larger bubbles for vapor release resulting in a smooth transition of smoke inhalation. Bring on the after sunset sesh with this elegant dab rig, the Surfrider will carry you to new awakenings.