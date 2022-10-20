Double ice pinch. 10 arm jellyfish percolator. Pure raised logo and hotstamp. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl

Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Discover the pacific and soak in the sun, the Zuma invokes endless summers all year round. Standing at 10 inches in height, Zuma’s classic rounded shape encapsulates a pink jellyfish perc that ’s been carefully hand worked. Two pronged pinch at the base of the neck allows use with ice. Relax into the west coast vibe....breathe deep...Zuma bliss.