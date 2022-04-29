Black Cherry Gelato is a 60/40 Indica dominant cross of Black Cherry Funk and Acai. BLACK CHERRY GELATO is the second superstar to derive from the Black Cherry family. She carries the same scent and color as the Cherry Funk, but presents the strength and vigor from her father, the Acai. This combination results in a moderate indica hybrid, more potent than the Funk and more flavor than the Acai. Great for sleep management and pain therapy.