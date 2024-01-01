JustKana Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: Stronger Than Ever

The wait is over! Our Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are back—and they’re more powerful than ever. JustKana has reformulated these gummies to bring you an even more potent and deeply relaxing experience. Each gummy now contains 500mg of real Amanita Muscaria mushrooms, paired with the calming benefits of blue lotus flower, creating a blend designed to elevate your mood, relax your body, and help you journey to new realms of consciousness.



We listened to your feedback and crafted a stronger formula for those who want deeper relaxation and longer-lasting effects—all while keeping the same delicious flavor you love. Whether you’re seeking enhanced mindfulness or simply looking for a peaceful escape, our gummies are here to take you on an extraordinary journey.



Why Choose JustKana’s Newly Formulated Amanita Muscaria Gummies?

500mg of Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms: Each gummy is packed with 500mg of real Amanita mushrooms, offering a stronger, more potent effect for longer-lasting relaxation and enhanced experiences.

Blue Lotus Flower: Added for its calming properties, blue lotus flower helps promote a peaceful, mood-elevating experience, making these gummies ideal for unwinding or meditation.

Delicious Flavor: Enjoy the same great taste with even more powerful benefits in every bite.

All-Natural Ingredients: Crafted from premium, natural extracts, our gummies are free from artificial ingredients and are third-party tested for quality and safety.



