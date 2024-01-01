

Unlock Restful Nights with JustKana’s Deep Sleep Gummies

Get the rejuvenating sleep you deserve every night with our new Deep Sleep Gummies, crafted with a powerful blend of CBD, CBN, and Delta-9 THC. Take one or two gummies about 30 minutes before bed, and drift into an uninterrupted, deep night’s sleep, free from tossing and turning. Our unique formula combines high-potency, hemp-based ingredients to help you relax, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer.



Why Choose JustKana Deep Sleep Gummies?

Advanced Sleep Formula: Each gummy is infused with 30mg of full-spectrum CBD, 10mg of CBN, and 3mg of Delta-9 THC to promote deep, restful sleep without the groggy mornings.

Natural, Delicious Flavor: Enjoy a pleasant mixed berry flavor with low sugar, made from the finest, small-batch hemp extracts.

Melatonin-Free: Formulated without melatonin to reduce dependency and morning drowsiness. The blend of cannabinoids works naturally with your body to regulate your sleep cycle over time.

Promotes Relaxation and Pain Relief: Helps ease body tension and reduce inflammation at night, setting the stage for a full night’s restorative sleep.



The Power of CBN and Full-Spectrum CBD for Sleep

Our gummies blend Delta-9 THC with CBN and CBD to create a powerful, calming effect, promoting quality sleep that lets you wake up refreshed and revitalized. CBN is known for its sedative properties, while CBD supports overall wellness. In studies with over 500 participants, CBN-infused sleep gummies were shown to increase sleep duration by up to 72 minutes. This combined cannabinoid formula is ideal for anyone looking to improve sleep quality and duration naturally.



A Commitment to Quality

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, our Deep Sleep Gummies are crafted in small batches at a time to ensure purity, potency, and consistent quality. Partnering with farms in southern Oregon, we use only the finest hemp extract, guaranteeing a product you can trust and is the absolute highest quality.



