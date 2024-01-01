About this product
JustKana Delta-8 Gummies: Extra Strength for a Powerful Experience
Looking for a more potent Delta-8 experience? JustKana’s Delta-8 Gummies deliver a stronger dose with 50mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy and a total of 1500mg per container, perfect for those seeking more intense effects. Whether you’re looking for deep relaxation, enhanced mood, or a euphoric experience, these gummies are designed to provide long-lasting relief with every bite.
Crafted from premium hemp-derived Delta-8 THC, each gummy offers a consistent and powerful effect—ideal for experienced users who want to take their experience to the next level. Enjoy the delicious flavor while experiencing the strong, soothing effects of Delta-8, all in a convenient and discreet gummy form.
Why Choose JustKana Delta-8 Gummies?
50mg Delta-8 THC per Gummy: Each gummy packs a powerful punch with 50mg of Delta-8 THC, providing more intense effects for experienced users.
1500mg Total per Container: With 30 gummies per container, you get a total of 1500mg of potent Delta-8 THC, delivering maximum value and long-lasting effects.
Delicious & Discreet: Enjoy the sweet, fruity flavor without any hemp aftertaste. These gummies are perfect for on-the-go relief.
All-Natural Ingredients: Made with premium, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC, these gummies are free from artificial additives, ensuring a clean and natural experience.
Delta 8 THC Gummies
by JUST KANA
About this brand
JUST KANA
JustKana is your ultimate destination for premium-quality CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 THC products crafted to elevate your wellness journey. Our extensive collection includes everything from full-spectrum CBD tinctures, gummies, and vapes to potent Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-infused edibles and flowers. Sourced from organically grown hemp and formulated with cutting-edge techniques, our products ensure maximum potency, purity, and safety. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or an uplifting boost, JustKana offers expertly crafted solutions tailored to your needs. Explore the synergy of cannabinoids and experience the highest standard in hemp wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item