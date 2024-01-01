About this product
JustKana Delta-8 Vape Cartridges: Tailored Effects, Unmatched Quality
Unlock the power of Delta-8 THC with JustKana’s premium Delta-8 vape cartridges, designed to deliver a smooth, tailored experience with each puff. Our specially formulated blends combine Delta-8 THC distillate with other cannabinoids and natural cannabis terpenes, giving you a wide range of effects—from calm and relaxation to energy and focus.
With multiple blends available—Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe—you can select the experience that best suits your needs. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or gearing up for a productive afternoon, JustKana Delta-8 vape cartridges provide a consistent, enjoyable experience that surpasses any single strain.
Why Choose JustKana Delta-8 Vape Cartridges?
Targeted Effects: With a unique blend of Delta-8 THC and minor cannabinoids, each cartridge is tailored to specific moods and effects, offering Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe blends.
High-Quality Distillate: Our cartridges contain Delta-8 THC, combined with other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, CBT, and CBD, for a more balanced and potent entourage effect.
Pure Terpenes: Infused with 5% natural cannabis terpenes, our vapes offer an authentic, smooth flavor while enhancing the overall effects of Delta-8 THC.
No Harmful Additives: Free from VG, PG, PEG, MCT, and other unnecessary fillers, ensuring a clean, pure vaping experience.
Our Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge Blends:
Calm Blend: Ideal for promoting deep relaxation, this blend combines Delta-8 THC oil with calming cannabinoids like CBN, CBT, CBC, and CBD, and natural terpenes for a peaceful, calming experience.
Focus Blend: Boost energy and stay alert with our Focus blend, featuring Delta-8 THC and stimulating cannabinoids like CBG, Delta-8 THCv, Delta-9 THCv, and CBD. A perfect pick for staying sharp and motivated.
Happy Blend: Elevate your mood with our Happy blend, designed to deliver a euphoric, uplifting experience. With 70% Delta-8 THC and cannabinoids like CBT, CBG, CBC, and CBD, this blend offers a blissful, heady experience.
Soothe Blend: Looking for blissful relief? Our Soothe blend features a combination of Delta-8 THC and powerful cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, and CBDv for a relaxing, pain-relieving experience.
Product Specifications:
Each cartridge delivers 900mg of premium Delta-8 distillate and terpene blend.
Up to 95% Total Cannabinoids: Potent and effective, with a range of minor cannabinoids to enhance the Delta-8 experience.
Ceramic Coil, Polycarbonate Tank: High-quality design for smooth vaping with consistent results.
Compatible with 510 Batteries: Works with any 510-thread battery, ensuring convenience and compatibility.
Strawberry Cough – Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge
by JUST KANA
About this product
JustKana Delta-8 Vape Cartridges: Tailored Effects, Unmatched Quality
Unlock the power of Delta-8 THC with JustKana’s premium Delta-8 vape cartridges, designed to deliver a smooth, tailored experience with each puff. Our specially formulated blends combine Delta-8 THC distillate with other cannabinoids and natural cannabis terpenes, giving you a wide range of effects—from calm and relaxation to energy and focus.
With multiple blends available—Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe—you can select the experience that best suits your needs. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or gearing up for a productive afternoon, JustKana Delta-8 vape cartridges provide a consistent, enjoyable experience that surpasses any single strain.
Why Choose JustKana Delta-8 Vape Cartridges?
Targeted Effects: With a unique blend of Delta-8 THC and minor cannabinoids, each cartridge is tailored to specific moods and effects, offering Calm, Focus, Happy, and Soothe blends.
High-Quality Distillate: Our cartridges contain Delta-8 THC, combined with other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, CBT, and CBD, for a more balanced and potent entourage effect.
Pure Terpenes: Infused with 5% natural cannabis terpenes, our vapes offer an authentic, smooth flavor while enhancing the overall effects of Delta-8 THC.
No Harmful Additives: Free from VG, PG, PEG, MCT, and other unnecessary fillers, ensuring a clean, pure vaping experience.
Our Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge Blends:
Calm Blend: Ideal for promoting deep relaxation, this blend combines Delta-8 THC oil with calming cannabinoids like CBN, CBT, CBC, and CBD, and natural terpenes for a peaceful, calming experience.
Focus Blend: Boost energy and stay alert with our Focus blend, featuring Delta-8 THC and stimulating cannabinoids like CBG, Delta-8 THCv, Delta-9 THCv, and CBD. A perfect pick for staying sharp and motivated.
Happy Blend: Elevate your mood with our Happy blend, designed to deliver a euphoric, uplifting experience. With 70% Delta-8 THC and cannabinoids like CBT, CBG, CBC, and CBD, this blend offers a blissful, heady experience.
Soothe Blend: Looking for blissful relief? Our Soothe blend features a combination of Delta-8 THC and powerful cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, and CBDv for a relaxing, pain-relieving experience.
Product Specifications:
Each cartridge delivers 900mg of premium Delta-8 distillate and terpene blend.
Up to 95% Total Cannabinoids: Potent and effective, with a range of minor cannabinoids to enhance the Delta-8 experience.
Ceramic Coil, Polycarbonate Tank: High-quality design for smooth vaping with consistent results.
Compatible with 510 Batteries: Works with any 510-thread battery, ensuring convenience and compatibility.
About this brand
JUST KANA
JustKana is your ultimate destination for premium-quality CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 THC products crafted to elevate your wellness journey. Our extensive collection includes everything from full-spectrum CBD tinctures, gummies, and vapes to potent Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-infused edibles and flowers. Sourced from organically grown hemp and formulated with cutting-edge techniques, our products ensure maximum potency, purity, and safety. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or an uplifting boost, JustKana offers expertly crafted solutions tailored to your needs. Explore the synergy of cannabinoids and experience the highest standard in hemp wellness.
