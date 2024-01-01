Pure Pain Rub is made from all natural ingredients. Most of which are derived from hemp. This pain balm is unlike others because it has multiple derivatives of hemp to make it the most affective. Switch to an all natural remedy, instead of poisoning your body with prescriptions. This all natural pain balm works great for arthritis, carpel tunnel, muscle pain and soreness, general inflammation, and nerve damage. Fast acting topical.



I started this journey with myself in mind, at first. I had a lot of muscle damage and daily pain. I didn't want to subject my body to daily pain pills, and the topicals that the doctors were prescribing me were not working. I knew the healing powers that hemp has to offer and decided to make my own pain remedy. After realizing how much it helped me, I wanted to help as many people as I could and show them the better way of healing.

