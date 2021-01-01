Pure Ratios
1:1 CBD:THC Roll-on
About this product
No more aches. No more pains.
● High potency 1:1 CBD:THC for the ultimate therapeutic experience.
● Infused with arnica to help reduce bruising.
● Fast topical absorption - can be used discreetly anywhere on your body.
● MCT oil and arnica-infused sweet almond oil for added skin conditioning benefits.
Ingredients: MCT oil, arnica-infused sweet almond oil, shea butter, sunflower lecithin, and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD)
