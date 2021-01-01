Pure Ratios
CBD Hemp Lip Balm
About this product
Moisturize. Prevent and Heal Dry Lips.
● High potency CBD oil.
● Infused with rosebuds, elderflower, and calendula to enhance soothing effects.
● Combines coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax for maximum therapeutic benefits.
Each 0.15 oz (4 g) stick of Pure Ratios CBD Lip Balm contains 20 mg of CBD.
Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), and natural Vitamin E
Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), and natural Vitamin E
