Logo for the brand Pure Ratios

Pure Ratios

CBD Hemp Lip Balm

About this product

Moisturize. Prevent and Heal Dry Lips.

● High potency CBD oil.
● Infused with rosebuds, elderflower, and calendula to enhance soothing effects.
● Combines coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax for maximum therapeutic benefits.

Each 0.15 oz (4 g) stick of Pure Ratios CBD Lip Balm contains 20 mg of CBD.
Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), and natural Vitamin E
