Description:



- King Sized “Glow in the Dark” Pre-rolled Cones

- 5 Cones per Pack

- Made from a Blend of Hemp and Bamboo fibers

- Designed for 0.75g-2.0g per cone

- NO ROLLING EXPERIENCE REQUIRED



Pure “Glow” Cones



Made for the purest of smokers, these one of a kind, all natural, organically sourced cones Glow in the Dark!



Thats right, our revolutionary cones are designed to absorb light and Glow extremely bright in Dark areas creating a look that’s truly unique.



*exclusively sold at Pure®



How Does it Work?



Our one of kind Glow in the Dark cones carry inorganic fibers that absorbs visible light and then re-emit the visible light creating a "glow" effect that sure to not only turn heads, but break necks.