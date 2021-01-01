About this product
Description:
- King Sized “Glow in the Dark” Pre-rolled Cones
- 5 Cones per Pack
- Made from a Blend of Hemp and Bamboo fibers
- Designed for 0.75g-2.0g per cone
- NO ROLLING EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Pure “Glow” Cones
Made for the purest of smokers, these one of a kind, all natural, organically sourced cones Glow in the Dark!
Thats right, our revolutionary cones are designed to absorb light and Glow extremely bright in Dark areas creating a look that’s truly unique.
*exclusively sold at Pure®
How Does it Work?
Our one of kind Glow in the Dark cones carry inorganic fibers that absorbs visible light and then re-emit the visible light creating a "glow" effect that sure to not only turn heads, but break necks.
- King Sized “Glow in the Dark” Pre-rolled Cones
- 5 Cones per Pack
- Made from a Blend of Hemp and Bamboo fibers
- Designed for 0.75g-2.0g per cone
- NO ROLLING EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Pure “Glow” Cones
Made for the purest of smokers, these one of a kind, all natural, organically sourced cones Glow in the Dark!
Thats right, our revolutionary cones are designed to absorb light and Glow extremely bright in Dark areas creating a look that’s truly unique.
*exclusively sold at Pure®
How Does it Work?
Our one of kind Glow in the Dark cones carry inorganic fibers that absorbs visible light and then re-emit the visible light creating a "glow" effect that sure to not only turn heads, but break necks.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Rolling Papers, LLC.
Made for the purest of smokers, our all Natural Organically Sourced Rolling Papers are made from our patented blend of Hemp and Bamboo Fibers. All of Rolling Paper Product are Sourced Full Spectrum from start to finish at our Hemp Farm in Scottsdale, Az.
Widely known as the healthiest rolling paper in today's market, if you're one of the many smokers looking for a better way to roll up, treat yourself to the Pure Lifestyle.
Widely known as the healthiest rolling paper in today's market, if you're one of the many smokers looking for a better way to roll up, treat yourself to the Pure Lifestyle.