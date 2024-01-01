Logo for the brand Pure Shaka CBD & THC

Pure Shaka CBD & THC

Harmony of Mind, Body Spirit
All categoriesEdiblesCannabisVapingTopicalsPets

THC lotions, creams, & patches

3 products
Product image for 1000 mg CBD Shea Butter Lemongrass
Balms
1000 mg CBD Shea Butter Lemongrass
by Pure Shaka CBD & THC
Product image for 1000 mg CBD Shea Butter Honey Vanilla
Balms
1000 mg CBD Shea Butter Honey Vanilla
by Pure Shaka CBD & THC
Product image for Pain Roll On 3000mg
Lotions
Pain Roll On 3000mg
by Pure Shaka CBD & THC