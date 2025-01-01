Discover Pure Shaka's latest premium refreshment - Cycling Frog's Sparkling Iced Tea Lemonade, a sophisticated blend of 50mg THC&CBD along with 50mg of caffeine. This artisan beverage combines classic black tea with zesty fresh lemonade, creating an elevated take on the beloved Arnold Palmer. Each effervescent sip delivers a perfectly balanced fusion of flavors enhanced with premium THC, crafted using Cycling Frog's signature extraction process.



Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. The addition of 50mg caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee) creates a unique energizing experience. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:



Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace

Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings

New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more



Perfect for daytime social gatherings or when you want an uplifting alternative to traditional beverages. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.

Dosage Guide per Can:

1/8 can = 6.25mg THC + 6.25mg caffeine

1/4 can = 12.5mg THC + 12.5mg caffeine

1/2 can = 25mg THC + 25mg caffeine

Full can = 50mg THC + 50mg caffeine



Note: The combination of THC and caffeine may produce different effects than either substance alone. Start slow and adjust according to your tolerance.

read more