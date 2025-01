Elevate your refreshment with Pure Shaka's newest premium beverage - Cycling Frog's Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade infused with 50mg THC. This artisan-crafted fusion combines the bright zing of fresh lemonade with luscious natural raspberry juice, delivering a perfectly balanced blend of sweet and tart flavors. Each effervescent sip is enhanced with premium THC extracted using Cycling Frog's signature process.



Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:



Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace

Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings

New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more



Perfect for social gatherings or solo relaxation when you want to add a spark of elevation to your refreshment routine. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.



Dosage Guide:

1/8 can = 6.25mg THC

1/4 can = 12.5mg THC

1/2 can = 25mg THC

Full can = 50mg THC

