Crafted by Cycling Frog, our Black Currant THC Seltzer is the perfect blend of 5mg THC and 10mg CBD per can, offering a tantalizingly sweet yet tart flavor profile that’s as delicious as it is refreshing. Each sip delivers a crisp, effervescent burst of flavor, making it the ultimate hard seltzer alternative for those who want to unwind, let loose, and have fun – without the negative side effects of traditional alcohol.



Whether you're celebrating with friends or enjoying a quiet moment alone this seltzer helps you find balance, relieve stress, and feel good. With the perfect fusion of THC and CBD, this drink promotes relaxation and calm, while the light carbonation ensures every sip is a crisp, enjoyable experience.



Available exclusively at Pure Shaka locations and online, this delightful seltzer lets you say goodbye to hangovers, bloating, and unwanted calories, while saying hello to smooth relaxation and good vibes.

read more