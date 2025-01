For the casual cannabis user who enjoys a smooth, mellow high, our Lemon THC Light Seltzers are the ideal choice. These refreshing seltzers are crafted with a thoughtful blend of 2mg THC and 4mg CBD per can, delivering a balanced and gentle experience that allows you to relax without feeling overwhelmed. With just 20 calories per can, you can enjoy the benefits of cannabis while keeping things light and refreshing.



Made with organic fruit juice, our Lemon THC Light Seltzers offer a crisp, citrusy flavor that's perfect for sipping anytime you want to unwind. Whether you're hanging out with friends, enjoying some solo relaxation time, or looking for a low-key way to enhance your day, this light seltzer is your guilt-free solution. The carefully measured THC and CBD content ensures you get the ideal combination of relaxation and mood-boosting effects, all without the heaviness or hangover associated with traditional alcoholic beverages.

