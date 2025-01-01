About this product
Pure Shaka presents Gelato, also referred to as "Larry Bird" or "Gelato #42," a perfectly balanced hybrid strain born from the union of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This 50/50 indica-sativa blend delivers a harmonious high that combines euphoria with deep relaxation. Users often report that Gelato's effects are fast-acting, leaving you with a soothing numbness to pain, a calm body, and a sharp, motivated mind. With a potent THC level of 22.69%, Gelato is an excellent choice for those seeking relief from pain, fatigue, and insomnia. While beginners should approach this strain with care due to its strength, seasoned consumers with a higher THC tolerance will appreciate its robust and satisfying effects. Gelato is the perfect companion for those looking to unwind while staying mentally engaged and productive.
About this brand
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
