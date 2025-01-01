Pure Shaka presents Gelato, also referred to as "Larry Bird" or "Gelato #42," a perfectly balanced hybrid strain born from the union of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This 50/50 indica-sativa blend delivers a harmonious high that combines euphoria with deep relaxation. Users often report that Gelato's effects are fast-acting, leaving you with a soothing numbness to pain, a calm body, and a sharp, motivated mind. With a potent THC level of 22.69%, Gelato is an excellent choice for those seeking relief from pain, fatigue, and insomnia. While beginners should approach this strain with care due to its strength, seasoned consumers with a higher THC tolerance will appreciate its robust and satisfying effects. Gelato is the perfect companion for those looking to unwind while staying mentally engaged and productive.

