About this product
Gusher is a well-balanced Indica strain created from a genetic cross between popular parent strains. With stunning purple hues throughout its trichome-covered buds, this strain offers an enticing visual appeal that matches its exceptional effects.
At 22.05% THC, Gusher delivers a potent yet approachable experience suitable for intermediate cannabis consumers. The high begins with uplifting cerebral effects that induce euphoria and enhance focus, making you feel energetic and talkative. As the experience evolves, a gentle wave of physical relaxation sets in without overwhelming sedation, creating a perfect balance between mind and body.
Gusher's flavor profile is notably complex, featuring sweet fruity notes reminiscent of candy combined with subtle gassy undertones. The aroma carries these same qualities with an added hint of fuel that tantalizes the senses.
This versatile strain is ideal for social settings where conversation flows freely, creative projects requiring focus and energy, or simply unwinding after a long day while maintaining mental clarity.
At 22.05% THC, Gusher delivers a potent yet approachable experience suitable for intermediate cannabis consumers. The high begins with uplifting cerebral effects that induce euphoria and enhance focus, making you feel energetic and talkative. As the experience evolves, a gentle wave of physical relaxation sets in without overwhelming sedation, creating a perfect balance between mind and body.
Gusher's flavor profile is notably complex, featuring sweet fruity notes reminiscent of candy combined with subtle gassy undertones. The aroma carries these same qualities with an added hint of fuel that tantalizes the senses.
This versatile strain is ideal for social settings where conversation flows freely, creative projects requiring focus and energy, or simply unwinding after a long day while maintaining mental clarity.
Gushers
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Gusher is a well-balanced Indica strain created from a genetic cross between popular parent strains. With stunning purple hues throughout its trichome-covered buds, this strain offers an enticing visual appeal that matches its exceptional effects.
At 22.05% THC, Gusher delivers a potent yet approachable experience suitable for intermediate cannabis consumers. The high begins with uplifting cerebral effects that induce euphoria and enhance focus, making you feel energetic and talkative. As the experience evolves, a gentle wave of physical relaxation sets in without overwhelming sedation, creating a perfect balance between mind and body.
Gusher's flavor profile is notably complex, featuring sweet fruity notes reminiscent of candy combined with subtle gassy undertones. The aroma carries these same qualities with an added hint of fuel that tantalizes the senses.
This versatile strain is ideal for social settings where conversation flows freely, creative projects requiring focus and energy, or simply unwinding after a long day while maintaining mental clarity.
At 22.05% THC, Gusher delivers a potent yet approachable experience suitable for intermediate cannabis consumers. The high begins with uplifting cerebral effects that induce euphoria and enhance focus, making you feel energetic and talkative. As the experience evolves, a gentle wave of physical relaxation sets in without overwhelming sedation, creating a perfect balance between mind and body.
Gusher's flavor profile is notably complex, featuring sweet fruity notes reminiscent of candy combined with subtle gassy undertones. The aroma carries these same qualities with an added hint of fuel that tantalizes the senses.
This versatile strain is ideal for social settings where conversation flows freely, creative projects requiring focus and energy, or simply unwinding after a long day while maintaining mental clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item