Wake up to bliss with Hella Jelly (23.09% THC), a sativa strain that delivers an energetic yet balanced experience. This vibrant strain brings together the best qualities of its legendary parentage, creating an experience that's both invigorating and euphoric. The flavor profile is a mouth-watering blend of sweet berry notes and subtle earthy undertones, making each session a delectable treat. Perfect for daytime use, Hella Jelly's effects begin with a wave of creative energy that gradually evolves into an uplifted mood, often accompanied by a case of the giggles and a healthy appetite. Its therapeutic benefits make it a favorite among those seeking natural relief from fatigue, mild stress, and creative blocks, while its moderate potency allows for both experienced users and those building their tolerance to find their sweet spot.

