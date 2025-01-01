About this product
Wake up to bliss with Hella Jelly (23.09% THC), a sativa strain that delivers an energetic yet balanced experience. This vibrant strain brings together the best qualities of its legendary parentage, creating an experience that's both invigorating and euphoric. The flavor profile is a mouth-watering blend of sweet berry notes and subtle earthy undertones, making each session a delectable treat. Perfect for daytime use, Hella Jelly's effects begin with a wave of creative energy that gradually evolves into an uplifted mood, often accompanied by a case of the giggles and a healthy appetite. Its therapeutic benefits make it a favorite among those seeking natural relief from fatigue, mild stress, and creative blocks, while its moderate potency allows for both experienced users and those building their tolerance to find their sweet spot.
Hella Jelly
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
About this product
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
