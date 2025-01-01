Indulge in the sweet escape of Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy, an indica-dominant strain with a delightful 20.5% THC. Bred by Seed Canary, this exceptional strain is the result of crossing Cap Junky and Zoomiez, creating a visually stunning and aromatic experience. Miracle Candy boasts dense, trichome-covered buds that shimmer in shades of green and purple, making it as beautiful as it is potent.



The terpene profile of Miracle Candy is a treat for the senses, blending sweet candy-like aromas with hints of citrus and a touch of petrol for a unique and unforgettable flavor. Each puff delivers a smooth, satisfying smoke that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing.



Known for its calming and euphoric effects, Miracle Candy is ideal for those looking to melt away stress, ease tension, or simply enjoy a moment of blissful tranquility. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to indica-dominant strains, Miracle Candy offers a balanced high that’s both uplifting and soothing.



Share your experience with Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy and let us know how this sweet, flavorful strain enhances your day or night. It’s the perfect way to add a little magic to your routine.

