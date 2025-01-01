About this product
Indulge in the sweet escape of Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy, an indica-dominant strain with a delightful 20.5% THC. Bred by Seed Canary, this exceptional strain is the result of crossing Cap Junky and Zoomiez, creating a visually stunning and aromatic experience. Miracle Candy boasts dense, trichome-covered buds that shimmer in shades of green and purple, making it as beautiful as it is potent.
The terpene profile of Miracle Candy is a treat for the senses, blending sweet candy-like aromas with hints of citrus and a touch of petrol for a unique and unforgettable flavor. Each puff delivers a smooth, satisfying smoke that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Known for its calming and euphoric effects, Miracle Candy is ideal for those looking to melt away stress, ease tension, or simply enjoy a moment of blissful tranquility. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to indica-dominant strains, Miracle Candy offers a balanced high that’s both uplifting and soothing.
Share your experience with Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy and let us know how this sweet, flavorful strain enhances your day or night. It’s the perfect way to add a little magic to your routine.
The terpene profile of Miracle Candy is a treat for the senses, blending sweet candy-like aromas with hints of citrus and a touch of petrol for a unique and unforgettable flavor. Each puff delivers a smooth, satisfying smoke that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Known for its calming and euphoric effects, Miracle Candy is ideal for those looking to melt away stress, ease tension, or simply enjoy a moment of blissful tranquility. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to indica-dominant strains, Miracle Candy offers a balanced high that’s both uplifting and soothing.
Share your experience with Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy and let us know how this sweet, flavorful strain enhances your day or night. It’s the perfect way to add a little magic to your routine.
Miracle Candy
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Indulge in the sweet escape of Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy, an indica-dominant strain with a delightful 20.5% THC. Bred by Seed Canary, this exceptional strain is the result of crossing Cap Junky and Zoomiez, creating a visually stunning and aromatic experience. Miracle Candy boasts dense, trichome-covered buds that shimmer in shades of green and purple, making it as beautiful as it is potent.
The terpene profile of Miracle Candy is a treat for the senses, blending sweet candy-like aromas with hints of citrus and a touch of petrol for a unique and unforgettable flavor. Each puff delivers a smooth, satisfying smoke that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Known for its calming and euphoric effects, Miracle Candy is ideal for those looking to melt away stress, ease tension, or simply enjoy a moment of blissful tranquility. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to indica-dominant strains, Miracle Candy offers a balanced high that’s both uplifting and soothing.
Share your experience with Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy and let us know how this sweet, flavorful strain enhances your day or night. It’s the perfect way to add a little magic to your routine.
The terpene profile of Miracle Candy is a treat for the senses, blending sweet candy-like aromas with hints of citrus and a touch of petrol for a unique and unforgettable flavor. Each puff delivers a smooth, satisfying smoke that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Known for its calming and euphoric effects, Miracle Candy is ideal for those looking to melt away stress, ease tension, or simply enjoy a moment of blissful tranquility. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to indica-dominant strains, Miracle Candy offers a balanced high that’s both uplifting and soothing.
Share your experience with Pure Shaka’s Miracle Candy and let us know how this sweet, flavorful strain enhances your day or night. It’s the perfect way to add a little magic to your routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item