Pure Shaka's Pineapple Trainwreck – A Burst of Energy & Creativity

Experience the potent power of Pure Shaka’s Pineapple Trainwreck, a high-THC sativa hybrid that combines the clear-headed euphoria of Pineapple Express with the pain-relieving strength of Trainwreck. With a hard-hitting 30% THC, this strain delivers an energizing yet balanced high, making it perfect for those seeking creativity, focus, and an uplifting buzz without overwhelming stimulation.



⚡ Feelings: Energizing, Creative, Uplifting, Focused

🍍 Aroma & Flavor: Sweet Pineapple, Earthy, Fruity

🌿 Best For: Mood Boost, Productivity, Mild Pain Relief



Expect a strong, fast-acting onset that lifts you into a state of mental clarity and inspiration, gradually mellowing into a relaxed, sociable buzz. Whether you need a motivational spark, a creative boost, or just good vibes, Pineapple Trainwreck with 30% THC keeps you elevated and engaged.

