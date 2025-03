Our widely loved Pure & Simple Chai Latte is the perfect fusion of soothing aromatic spices, and the natural goodness of cannabis. Each sip offers a blissful combination of relaxing effects and a comforting taste. To ensure the utmost quality and consistency, we employ a true Full Spectrum infusion technique that carefully preserves the cannabinoids and terpenes found in cannabis. This allows for a wide range of benefits from various cannabinoids, phytonutrients, and THC. It's a perfect way to unwind after a long day or find a moment of tranquility whenever you need it. Historically, Chai was considered an Ayurvedic beverage in ancient times, consumed for its healing and medicinal properties. The spices in Chai were thought to boost digestion and immunity. Black tea and a blend of warming spices come together to give its full-bodied flavor. Our Chai Latte was formulated with versatility in mind. Simply mix it with your preferred milk, or milk substitute, and it’s ready to enjoy. Don’t let the fun stop there! The possibilities are endless with our delicious Chai. It can be used hot or cold in lattes, smoothies, Italian sodas, and more! Our packaging comes equipped with a child resistant closure and measuring cup attached for easy dosing.

read more