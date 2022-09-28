About this product
CBD disposables are available in non-psychoactive (1:0 boost), low psychoactive (4:1 rise & shine) and psychoactive (1:1 half & half) options. Each disposable has a unique flavor that you will truly enjoy. With Pure CBD line, combining fun and wellness is much easier!
Ratios and flavors:
1:0 BOOST (FROZEN GRAPE)
1:1 HALF & HALF (STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE)
4:1 RISE & SHINE (FRENCH VANILLA)
About this brand
Pure Vape
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC
CDPH-10002480