About this product
HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!!
Our disposables all test over 85% THC.
Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!
About this strain
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
