About this product
We added live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen cannabis plants to our award winning cannabis oil to bring you the best of both worlds.
HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!!
Our disposables all test over 85% THC.
Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!
About this brand
Pure Vape
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC
CDPH-10002480