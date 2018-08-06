About this product
HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!!
Our disposables all test over 85% THC.
Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!
About this strain
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
Orange Crush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with