PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridge - 1g Strain: Gelato 49 Classification: Indica Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC Flavor/Fragrance: Fruity, Sweet, Creamy, Citrus, Baked Cookies, Frozen Dessert Potential Experience : Uplifted, Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric - Gelato 49 is a hit, get lit on game day with the flagship strain from the Bay! It's known to create heavy physical relaxation and deep euphoria, but those with a high tolerance will find themselves mentally clear enough to stay productive and creative while enjoying Gelato 49 at any time of the day. - PRESERVE Cured Resin Cannabis Cartridges are the ultimate True-To-Flower experience! Featuring small batches of fire cannabis from some of California's best indoor farms. At PUREXTRACTS we extract at very low temperatures using Propane to pull out the cleanest extracts possible with the largest range of terpenes, flavorants, and cannabinoids! We never use CRC or nasty powders, but our products are heavily refined with proprietary processes that result in a clean, pure, flavorful product that packs a punch. Get the full flavor and experience of your favorite strains with PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridges!
PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridge - 1g Strain: Gelato 49 Classification: Indica Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC Flavor/Fragrance: Fruity, Sweet, Creamy, Citrus, Baked Cookies, Frozen Dessert Potential Experience : Uplifted, Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric - Gelato 49 is a hit, get lit on game day with the flagship strain from the Bay! It's known to create heavy physical relaxation and deep euphoria, but those with a high tolerance will find themselves mentally clear enough to stay productive and creative while enjoying Gelato 49 at any time of the day. - PRESERVE Cured Resin Cannabis Cartridges are the ultimate True-To-Flower experience! Featuring small batches of fire cannabis from some of California's best indoor farms. At PUREXTRACTS we extract at very low temperatures using Propane to pull out the cleanest extracts possible with the largest range of terpenes, flavorants, and cannabinoids! We never use CRC or nasty powders, but our products are heavily refined with proprietary processes that result in a clean, pure, flavorful product that packs a punch. Get the full flavor and experience of your favorite strains with PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridges!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.