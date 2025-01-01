PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridge - 1g

Strain: Gelato 49

Classification: Indica

Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC

Flavor/Fragrance: Fruity, Sweet, Creamy, Citrus, Baked Cookies, Frozen Dessert

Potential Experience : Uplifted, Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric

-

Gelato 49 is a hit, get lit on game day with the flagship strain from the Bay! It's known to create heavy physical relaxation and deep euphoria, but those with a high tolerance will find themselves mentally clear enough to stay productive and creative while enjoying Gelato 49 at any time of the day.

-

PRESERVE Cured Resin Cannabis Cartridges are the ultimate True-To-Flower experience! Featuring small batches of fire cannabis from some of California's best indoor farms. At PUREXTRACTS we extract at very low temperatures using Propane to pull out the cleanest extracts possible with the largest range of terpenes, flavorants, and cannabinoids! We never use CRC or nasty powders, but our products are heavily refined with proprietary processes that result in a clean, pure, flavorful product that packs a punch. Get the full flavor and experience of your favorite strains with PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridges!

read more