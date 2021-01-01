About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



Mendo Cookies is an Indica cultivar descended from the original GSC. This strain has a unique blend of grape, kush, and baked cookies flavors and aromas. It’s an excellent

option for anyone who loves GSC Cookie varieties and other similar Indicas.