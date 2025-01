PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridge - 1g

Strain: Watermelon Mimosa

Classification: Hybrid

Genetics: Watermelon Zkttlez x Jesus OG

Flavor/Fragrance: Tropical, Sweet, Citrus, Pungent

Potential Experience : Happy, Calm, Giggly, Creative

-

Watermelon Mimosa is a mouth watering strain that will have you buzzin'! The delicious combination of Watermelon Zkttlez and Jesus OG will lift you up above the clouds. The perfect hybrid blend for some fun in the sun, letting your creative juices flow, or enjoying your favorite music. Pairs well with any good time! *The name of this strain describes the genetics and flavors, this is not an alcoholic product.



PRESERVE Cured Resin Cannabis Cartridges are the ultimate True-To-Flower experience! Featuring small batches of fire cannabis from some of California's best indoor farms. At PUREXTRACTS we extract at very low temperatures using Propane to pull out the cleanest extracts possible with the largest range of terpenes, flavorants, and cannabinoids! We never use CRC or nasty powders, but our products are heavily refined with proprietary processes that result in a clean, pure, flavorful product that packs a punch. Get the full flavor and experience of your favorite strains with PRESERVE Cured Resin Cartridges!

read more