Do you want to enhance your day with the benefits of the entourage effect? Pure offers Kicks candy chews to help reach a state of bliss. Our Bliss line provides a synergy of CBD and CBG, to better regulate the psychoactive effect. The 1:1:1 ratio (TCH:CBD:CBG) is suited for day or night use. It offers the most medicinal effect of all the Kicks line, while still giving you a handle on your day.

Good for gut health, anti-anxiety, post-workout and hangover relief. Each 100mg tin contains a mix of strawberry, cherry and orange flavors that are sure to make your mouth water with every bite. So go ahead and indulge because this candy has quite the KICK.

10 x 10mg pieces



