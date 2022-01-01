Purefarma
This is Cannabis, Our Way.
About this brand
We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis.
Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true
essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical
balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the
patient’s individual needs.
