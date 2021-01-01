About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/cbd-ultra-body-moisturizing-butter
KEY BENEFITS:
This rich & creamy butter easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften & smooth away dryness. Our decadently thick formula contains an intricate blend of CBD, making it an excellent topical system to areas desiring treatment such as inflammation & other skin ailments. Made with pure & organic ingredients, this product helps to nourish the skin leaving it soft throughout the day. Apply as often as needed, or to a damp skin. Great for post shower routines!
Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture. Protects skin from dry air, heat & cold weather.
CONTAINER:
112ml / 3.8oz
HOW TO USE:
Apply all over skin. Use twice daily, or as often as needed.
KEY BENEFITS:
This rich & creamy butter easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften & smooth away dryness. Our decadently thick formula contains an intricate blend of CBD, making it an excellent topical system to areas desiring treatment such as inflammation & other skin ailments. Made with pure & organic ingredients, this product helps to nourish the skin leaving it soft throughout the day. Apply as often as needed, or to a damp skin. Great for post shower routines!
Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture. Protects skin from dry air, heat & cold weather.
CONTAINER:
112ml / 3.8oz
HOW TO USE:
Apply all over skin. Use twice daily, or as often as needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!