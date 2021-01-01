About this product
KEY BENEFITS:
Reveal tighter, brighter skin with our Collagen Retinol Revive Cream with pure CBD oil! Retinol, an active ingredient in this product, is formulated to help boost your skin's radiance & skin tone. Our cream, blended with pure CBD hemp oil is the perfect recipe for brightening the skin, while reducing the pore size & appearance of UV damage. Add this cream to your daily skin care routine to promote smoother and revitalized skin!
Helps to reverse visible signs of aging.
CONTAINER:
15ml / 0.5oz
HOW TO USE:
Apply twice daily to face & neck.
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!