PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our CBD Bath Bombs will make you never want to leave your bathtub. We combine essential oils and our quality CBD isolate to help you unwind after a tough day. Our natural effervesce scents will alleviate physical pain, promote relaxation, and will help keep your skin healthy and clean. Our products don’t contain any harmful sulfates or parabens. We have the following scents available:



LEMON



LAVENDAR



PEPPERMINT



KEY BENEFITS:

Our line of CBD infused bath bombs work quickly to target specific areas of pain in the body. Each bomb contains 25mg of quality CBD, and can be used to target symptoms related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, seizures, and a wide host of other ailments. This product is a fantastic choice for people who don’t want to orally ingest CBD and for those with widespread aches and pains in muscles and tissue.



INGREDIENTS:

CBD derived from hemp seed.



HOW TO USE:

Run a bath with very hot water. Put the bath bomb in a full tub and wait for the water to cool enough for comfort. This allows time for the bath bomb to dissipate and spread through the water. Soak in the water for at least 30 minutes.