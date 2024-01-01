Logo for the brand PureKana

PureKana

Pure CBD. Pure Results.
All categoriesHemp CBDDelta-8 THC

Delta 8 gummies, vapes, & flower

5 products
Product image for PureKana 25mg Strawberry Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
Delta-8 THC edibles
PureKana 25mg Strawberry Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Brithday Cake Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
Delta-8 THC edibles
PureKana 25mg Brithday Cake Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture
Delta-8 THC edibles
PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Watermelon Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
Delta-8 THC edibles
PureKana 25mg Watermelon Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Lime Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
Delta-8 THC edibles
PureKana 25mg Lime Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
by PureKana