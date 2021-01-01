About this product

PureKana PM CBD Capsules contain a hardy 25mg of CBD extract, along with 5mg of melatonin for a perfect combination of calm and relaxation just before bedtime. But that's not all. We've created a proprietary natural sleep blend that contains a wide range of goodness, including Gaba, 5-HTP, L-Theanine and other key ingredients to help promote relaxation and aid with sleep. Made for daily use, these capsules are recommended to be taken in the evening for maximum effectiveness.