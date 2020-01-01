Purely Medicinal offers a large selection of standardized, lab tested cannabis products to suit every lifestyle. The Purely Medicinal line features several smoke-free options, allowing patients to medicate with discretion. Purely Medicinal products stand out in quality. The team upholds its products to the highest standards, with each batch undergoing lab testing at multiple stages of development. Purely Medicinal is committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products, with every batch completely traceable, all the way back to the grower. History The founder of Purely Medicinal has been part of the cannabis industry for over 40 years. The industry may have significantly changed since he started, but Purely Medicinal’s founder has been involved every step of the way. For a long time, cannabis products were low-quality and lacked consistency. He felt patients deserved better and that medical cannabis must be held to medical standards. He developed Purely Medicinal, a brand that opened the door to regulated cannabis therapies to those who cannabis with a purpose. Purely Medicinal launched in 2011 and since has garnered patrons throughout Canada. Process “Quality in, quality out.” The Purely Medicinal team are firm believers and practitioners of quality control. They source their medical cannabis flowers from a select group of growers. Before they work with any master grower, the team vets the cultivation practices employed in the gardens those growers oversee. If the flowers are clean, pesticide free, and pass a microbiological examination, those flowers are then approved to be used as raw material for Purely Medicinal products. From there, they are processed into various concentrates, standardized, tested and packaged or infused into derivative products. No product leaves the Purely Medicinal facility with an excess of 25 ppm residual solvents. Products Phoenix Tears are Purely Medicinal’s specialty and come in several varieties. Halley’s Comet Phoenix Tears 1:1 is offered in 1ml and 3ml syringes and contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD. Purely Medicinal also provides CBD Phoenix Tears, a potent and non-intoxicating option. A variety of THC Pheonix Tears options are also available. Canadians can achieve relief with a Purely Medicinal tincture as well, the line offers options with your choice of MCT or Grapeseed Oil and come in full CBD, full THC or 1:1 THC:CBD formulas. Soak the pain away with one of Purely Medicinal’s Medicated Bath Fizz. This topical reshapes the holistic wellness approach and with blends like Black Raspberry Vanilla, Pure & Natural, and Island Escape, you can experience warmth and relaxation infused with cannabis everyday. Try out Purely Medicinal’s capsules for a discreet and effective way to medicate. Patients have their choice of pure THC, CBD and 1:1 formulas, and Purely Medicinal even offers an Enhanced Protein Formula, allowing users to micro-dose with 2.5mg of CBD per capsule. Who said all-natural medicine couldn’t taste phenomenal? Purely Medicinal offers deliciously decadent chocolate bars infused with their premium phoenix tear extract. Another sweet option is their line of honey, offered in THC, CBD, and Halley’s Comet 1:1.