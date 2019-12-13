Purform Labs
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
