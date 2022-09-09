About this product
Designed for those needing extra relief. The Purility Extra Strength Pain Cream is loaded with an impressive 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Great for post-surgery pain relief, injury recovery, pulled muscles, joint pain, and persistent chronic issues.
- Concentrated Extra Strength formula
- The ultimate cream for athletes and sports enthusiasts
- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 500mg
- No oily residue or foul smell
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
