Designed for those needing extra relief. The Purility Extra Strength Pain Cream is loaded with an impressive 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Great for post-surgery pain relief, injury recovery, pulled muscles, joint pain, and persistent chronic issues.



- Concentrated Extra Strength formula

- The ultimate cream for athletes and sports enthusiasts

- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 500mg

- No oily residue or foul smell

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)