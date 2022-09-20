About this product
Designed specifically for joint care in pets! Great for post-surgery and recovery. Aids with pain and stiffness, swelling, bone breaks, ligament and muscle issues. A delicious, convenient & playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! It’s now easier than ever to get your pet to take the medicine they need.
- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 6mg
- Helps manage pain, hip, and joint issues
- Perfect for aging pets
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Non-psychoactive – 3rd Party lab tested
