Designed specifically for joint care in pets! Great for post-surgery and recovery. Aids with pain and stiffness, swelling, bone breaks, ligament and muscle issues. A delicious, convenient & playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! It’s now easier than ever to get your pet to take the medicine they need.



- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 6mg

- Helps manage pain, hip, and joint issues

- Perfect for aging pets

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

- Non-psychoactive – 3rd Party lab tested