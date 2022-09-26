About this product
Our facial toner is incredible for restoring your skin’s suppleness, removing excess oil, and reducing shine for a youthful healthy glow. Indulge yourself to a toner that will dramatically improve redness and skin irritation leaving your face calm and rejuvenated.
- USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container
- Suitable for all skin types
- Nourishes skin with natural extracts
- 3rdParty lab tested
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
