Our Daily CBD Sleep Support Oral Spray is combined with a special blend of CBD, Melatonin, and nutrients to help promote a long and restful night sleep. Works great for those experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep. Scientifically tested to be safe and effective.



- Helps maintain healthy sleep cycle and sleep habits

- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

- Non-psychoactive

- 3rd Party lab tested