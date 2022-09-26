About this product
Our Daily CBD Sleep Support Oral Spray is combined with a special blend of CBD, Melatonin, and nutrients to help promote a long and restful night sleep. Works great for those experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep. Scientifically tested to be safe and effective.
- Helps maintain healthy sleep cycle and sleep habits
- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Non-psychoactive
- 3rd Party lab tested
